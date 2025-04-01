‘His situation is…’ – Arne Slot firmly addresses inevitable question on Trent’s Liverpool future

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

No prizes for guessing the first thing that Arne Slot was asked about as he faced the media this morning for the first time since the spring international break.

With Liverpool’s season pausing for national team commitments, the focus instead turned to the small matter of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future after reports over the past week that he’s close to agreeing a free transfer to Real Madrid in the summer.

That impending move has dominated the discussion among Reds supporters in recent days, with many left scorned by the 26-year-old’s apparent decision to walk away from his boyhood club.

The England international is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, with James Pearce reporting that he’s hoping to regain full fitness by the end of this month.

What did Slot say when asked about Trent?

Slot was inevitably asked about Trent’s rumoured move to Real Madrid as soon as this morning’s press conference began, and unsurprisingly the Liverpool head coach wouldn’t be drawn on the matter.

The Dutchman firmly batted off the question as he replied (via Daily Mail): “His situation is unfortunately that he is injured. For him, that means he is fully focused on his recovery. We’re trying to help him to come back. We’ve never been focused on those talks.”

Slot’s answer comes as no surprise

Slot’s answer wasn’t the least bit surprising, with the Reds boss unlikely to be loose-lipped when speaking publicly about Trent’s future in the knowledge that any throwaway comment could be pounced upon by reporters.

Privately we suspect that the Liverpool head coach will be disappointed that his vice-captain seemingly wasn’t swayed by an apparent offer from the club to make him the highest-paid English player in the Premier League and instead looks set to leave a gap in the squad which needs filling over the summer.

Thankfully we have Conor Bradley already in situ, and he seems more than capable of stepping up to become our starting right-back, but to go into next season without a natural senior alternative in that position would be downright foolhardy.

Nor does it help that, for all his talents, the Northern Ireland international doesn’t have the best track record in terms of avoiding injury – indeed, he’s been sidelined since the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa in February.

For Slot, at least Liverpool’s return to action tomorrow – commencing a straight run of nine Premier League matches to finish out the campaign – means that the focus should switch increasingly towards on-field matters over the next few weeks.