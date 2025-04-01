Wayne Rooney explains what will ‘upset’ Liverpool fans the most about potential Trent Alexander-Arnold exit

Wayne Rooney has explained what will annoy Liverpool supporters the most about the situation regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There’s yet to be any official announcement or comment from either club, but it’s believed that the Liverpool defender will not be signing a fresh deal with the Reds and will instead be heading to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

Rooney, who himself was a part of a mega transfer when he left his boyhood club Everton for Manchester United in 2004, believes Kopites ‘can’t begrudge’ Alexander-Arnold for wanting to head to the Spanish capital.

“I feel like it is the fact he would be going on a free which has upset them the most, but that situation is down to Liverpool as well as Alexander-Arnold,” the former Manchester United man wrote for BBC Sport (as quoted by Liverpool World).

“We don’t know why his contract has been allowed to run down – or whether that is down to him or the club – but it is something Liverpool have done with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk this season too, and also in the past with Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino.

“No one seems to have said much about the other players letting their deals run down, just Alexander-Arnold. I think that’s because he’s a local lad, which feels a bit unfair. Alexander-Arnold has been an excellent servant to the club, so you can’t begrudge him wanting to try something new.”

The England international has progressed through the club’s Academy ever since joining as a six-year-old and has gone onto win every major trophy possible.

That, coupled with the fact he’s also the club’s vice-captain, makes it hard for many Liverpool supporters to understand why he’s willing to leave Anfield.

All football fans are aware of the size of Real Madrid as a club and the staggering wages they can offer, but Alexander-Arnold is living the dream of all Reds supporters and it will be hard for most to accept if he does move on in the summer.

To see him leave will be difficult, but for him to walk away as a free agent is simply unacceptable.

FSG and co. aren’t completely innocent in all of this, and it’s important to remember that nothing is yet confirmed, but our No.66 will certainly be upsetting plenty of supporters if he is to bid farewell to Anfield.