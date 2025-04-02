McCoist and Saunders lambast Liverpool owners for £450m mistake they’re about to make

Pictures via talkSPORT on YouTube

Liverpool fans are very aware of our current contract situation and it’s something Ally McCoist and Dean Saunders have been sharing their opinion on the matter.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the Scot said: “They’ve out of the Champions League, they’ve lost the Carabao Cup, they’ve had a great season because they’re going to win the league but now [contract talk] becomes certainly a major talking point.

“How can that happen? How can you allow hundreds of millions of pounds, we are talking about here.

“So we’re talking about Spurs, Daniel Levy, who runs that ship as tight as you can get it.

“Now Spurs fans would clearly love the success Liverpool have had in terms of winning trophies, but what my point would be, I don’t think you could see Spurs players, worth £100m, leave for nothing.

Dean Saunders added: “I might be wrong but I think Konate and Alisson have got a year left after this, so once players get down to one year left on their contract, you’re in danger are losing them.

“And if you add it up, so Konate, what, £75 million, Trent £75 million, Salah £100 million, Van Dijk £100 million – there’s your five best players.

“This is if Alisson and Konate leave, you’ve got £450 million worth of players.

“To replace them, you’ve got to spend £450 million, to get better or the same.”

Other than some dodgy maths for what is actually a £350 million estimate at the worth of four players, though perhaps Alisson was meant to be involved to make it to £450 million, this is a good point.

For whatever reason, the club have allowed some of our most experienced players to get to the bitter end of their deals and we no longer hold the power in these negotiations.

Arne Slot has started a new area brilliantly but if he gets so much talent snatched from him in a short space of time, there will need to be an allowance for some bedding in time for new players.

Liverpool cold lose some massive players in the coming windows

With so much discussion being on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s apparent decision to move to Real Madrid, it seems clear he will be going through the back door.

Links between Saudi Arabia and Mo Salah remain strong too, even if we are all hoping a new contract will be signed by our No.11.

In the case of the Egyptian King, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker though, we are near the end of their careers and so new contracts would only be short and so provide a brief respite before this all starts again.

Losing our No.66 is an example of poor management of the situation and if Ibou Konate follows suit, then we are losing real value in players at the peak of their powers.

You can watch McCoist and Saunders’s comments on Liverpool (from 6:02) via talkSPORT on YouTube:

