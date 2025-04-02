Arne Slot sends message to Liverpool fans after sampling Goodison atmosphere

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot is set to partake in his second Merseyside derby and his only experience so far has led to a message to Liverpool supporters.

Writing in the matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com), our head coach said: “That was my first experience of the Merseyside derby and it was quite an occasion.

“I know that the atmosphere that night was added to by the fact that it was the last derby match to be played at Goodison, but I am hoping that the circumstances around this fixture and the possibilities that could be created by a positive result for us will see Anfield at its very best.

“Because we know what Anfield can be like and what a huge difference it can make, it is inevitable that we would want it to be like this all the time.

“Maybe that is unrealistic, but it should always be our ambition on and off the pitch knowing that the closer we can get to our very top level the better our chances of success.”

It’s clear that the Dutchman was impressed with the atmosphere across Stanley Park and is hoping to hear more of the same at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk sent a similar message to supporters too and it’s obvious that both men know how important this is.

Arne Slot wants to hear Anfield in full voice for the derby

There does seem to be a realisation from the boss though that it can’t always be rocking, with our crowd being famously reactionary to big moments and when called upon

However, if we can’t get up for a game against our neighbours as we sit nine points clear at the top of the table – then when will we?

The chance to get back to 12 points ahead, with eight games left, would be massive and would mean that we see a great amount of noise from the Kop.

Our captain spoke of the need to bounce back from two poor results and that would certainly be the perfect way to do so.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley