What happened when Curtis Jones last played right-back as 24y/o takes up unfamiliar role tonight

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones’ inclusion in the Liverpool starting XI for tonight’s Merseyside derby isn’t a major surprise per se, but the position he’s set to take up is one which would’ve raised eyebrows when the team news was announced 75 minutes before kick-off.

Ordinarily a midfielder, the 24-year-old is instead being deployed at right-back against Everton in the injury-enforced absences of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley.

Many would’ve been expecting Jarell Quansah to continue in that role, having deputised on the flank in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, but Arne Slot has instead opted for the Toxteth native in that position.

Whilst that particular selection may have been surprising, it’s not totally unprecedented, as Jones has actually played at right-back on three previous occasions for Liverpool (albeit not under the current head coach until tonight).

Jones’ previous appearances at right-back for Liverpool

As per Transfermarkt, our current number 17 had a couple of substitute outings in that position during the 2020/21 season – against Arsenal in the Community Shield and then away to Brighton in the Premier League.

Fast forward to September 2023, and the Scouser was at right-back again for the Carabao Cup third round clash against Leicester…this time as a starter as he stood in for Trent in the hybrid role that our vice-captain had adopted for a period that year.

Jones also had the honour of captaining Liverpool at Anfield that night, and he adopted quite well to an unfamiliar role.

Will Rooney of Liverpool World hailed ‘a proud night as captain’ as the England international ‘selflessly [featured] in a role he’s not accustomed to’, while Tom Hindle of GOAL wrote that he ‘did the inverted full-back thing well in possession’, albeit that some defensive shortcomings were ‘exposed’.

The statistics from the Leicester game also paint a positive picture. As per Sofascore, our number 17 completed 100% of his dribbles and 96% of his passes, won three duels, played two key passes and made two interceptions and one tackle.

Tonight will be Jones’ biggest test as a right-back in Liverpool’s line-up, but Kopites can be encouraged by his previous performance in that position, and hopefully this ‘bold call’ from Slot – in the words of Liverpool Echo reporter Theo Squires – will pay dividends for the Reds.