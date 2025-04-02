David Moyes’ seven-man injury update as Everton make final trip across Stanley Park

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Everton will travel to Anfield for the final time as our Goodison Park opponents and David Moyes had quite the injury update to provide.

As reported on evertonfc.com: “[Mykolenko] has got a bit of an injury but he’s back. He did a bit in training yesterday so we’re hopeful he’ll be okay. But we still have to wait and see tomorrow exactly how he is.

“[Ndiaye and McNeil] are both doing great. Both of them are coming on great – Ili [Ndiaye] is a little bit further on than Dwight [McNeil], at the moment, but it’s great that they’re back in training.”

Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti, who both made substitute appearances in the 1-1 draw with West Ham United last time out, will also be available for selection.

It means only Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) and Orel Mangala (knee) are ruled out for the Blues.

On Calvert-Lewin, Moyes added: “We’re waiting on Dom to come back [but] the rest are all getting much closer to fitness.

“I’ve not got a date [for a return] for Dom yet, but, look, he is back on the grass, so it’s good signs that he’s getting closer to it.”

In summary, it’s five players fit and two ruled out as the Blues look to extend a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Everton have received some positive pre-derby injury news

With most of these players only recently returning to training, it’s unknown how much game time they can have but after a lengthy break from domestic action – there’s been plenty of time for recovery.

Arne Slot confirmed that Conor Bradley was back in training and that a decision would have to be made on his fitness, making it likely that Jarell Quansah will play some role at right back.

Ryan Gravenberch was spotted back on the grass though, alongside images of Alisson Becker, which means the duo sent home early from international duty should be fit for the game.

After two disappointing results and a long break from our last match, we’re all hoping that a local derby can be the perfect opportunity to bounce back and get to winning ways.

We’re nine points ahead of Arsenal at kick-off and will certainly be looking to extend this lead in some capacity, by full-time on Wednesday evening.

