‘Every chance he moves on’ – Man Utd legend backs summer transfer for Liverpool-linked wizard

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

One of Liverpool’s primary summer transfer targets has been touted for a exit from his current club by a former Premier League winner.

Anfield chiefs have reportedly opened talks over a potential swoop for Milos Kerkez and are prepared to meet Bournemouth’s asking price of €45m-€50m (£37.6m-£41.8m) for the left-back.

The Hungary international has caught the eye with his performances at the Vitality Stadium this season and is understood to have a swarm of prospective suitors hoping to snap him up (CaughtOffside), and he’s said that his agent is working on possible avenues ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kerkez backed for summer exit amid Liverpool links

Former Manchester United defender Denis Irwin appeared as a guest on Off The Ball this week and was asked to name his favourite modern-day full-back to watch.

The Irishman opted for the Liverpool-linked 21-year-old, who he believes could be set for a transfer in the off-season, replying (via TBR Football): “That’s a tough one. The fella at Bournemouth, Kerkez, he can play. I think there’s every chance he moves on this summer as well.”

Liverpool seem to have a plausible chance of signing Kerkez

Transfer links involving Kerkez and Liverpool have been sufficiently abundant over the past few weeks and months to suggest that the Hungarian is indeed a much sought-after commodity for the Anfield hierarchy.

It’s also been reported (via CaughtOffside) that the left-back is keen on a move to the Reds as it’d enable him to play alongside national team colleague Dominik Szoboszlai at club level as well, so there definitely seems a plausible chance that the defender could be enticed to Merseyside.

A combination of LFC being prepared to meet his asking price, and the player’s apparent openness to a move, ought to give Hughes plenty of encouragement as he seeks to oversee a second transfer involving the 21-year-old, who he brought to Bournemouth in 2023 as their then-sporting director.

Liverpool fans – and indeed the club’s hierarchy – will likely be paying close attention to Kerkez’s performances in the final few weeks of the season to get an idea of what qualities he could bring to Arne Slot’s side, and how successful he’s likely to be at Anfield if we sign him.