(Video) What Curtis Jones did with Trent at full-time says a lot about how Liverpool squad feels

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold was at Anfield to watch his Liverpool teammates secure a morale-boosting victory over Merseyside rivals Everton.

The Reds’ vice-captain is currently injured and played no part in the win, with the 26-year-old set to be sidelined for the next month at least, although he’s been making plenty of headlines in recent days.

There have been numerous reports that the right-back is close to agreeing a free transfer to Real Madrid, and a number of LFC fans erected posters prior to tonight’s match making it abundantly clear that they’re far from happy with the manner of the England international’s impending exit from his boyhood club.

Much of the fanbase might be livid with Trent right now, but his teammates at Anfield certainly don’t seem to have lost any respect for him – at least not if one piece of footage from the Merseyside derby is indicative of the squad as a whole.

Trent and Jones share warm post-match embrace

Liverpool fan @asim_lfc on X uploaded a clip which shows Curtis Jones warmly embracing his fellow Scouser just after the final whistle, and it was an extended hug rather than a fleeting gesture.

The injured vice-captain could also be seen with a beaming smile on his face, and while it seems that he mightn’t be a Reds player for much longer, he clearly still cares about the fortunes of his current club.

Liverpool’s players don’t seem to have lost any respect for Trent

Even allowing for the celebratory atmosphere right at the end of such a hard-fought win, and the Liverpudlian bond between two academy graduates, that moment between Trent and Jones appears to give a telling glimpse into how the LFC players feel about the 26-year-old amid last week’s headlines.

It’s not going to change the opinions from the majority of the fanbase, who are understandably dismayed that not even a mammoth contract offer seems to have been enough to persuade him to stay.

However, tonight’s result increases the likelihood of the right-back saying farewell to his boyhood club with a second Premier League winner’s medal on his CV.

You can view the clip of Trent and Jones below, via @asim_lfc on X: