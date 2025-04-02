Liverpool send bus welcome warning that will confuse supporters

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in the home straight of a title race and sit in a positive position but know that there are some big games coming up that we will need to win.

Ahead of the Merseyside derby, a message was sent out on liverpoolfc.com that read:

‘The club would like supporters to keep welcoming the team bus – it’s a big part of the Anfield pre-match atmosphere – but to do that safely, the road must be kept clear on Anfield Road.

‘If it’s blocked, which was the case for the Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, then there will be no choice but to reroute the team bus.’

Writing as a supporter who was at the game against Paris Saint-Germain, there was certainly not an obvious increase in disruption on Anfield Road, nor increased police and steward presence to ensure the roads were cleared.

Safety of supporters is important but it wouldn’t take much for metal gates to be placed out and to increase the number of people enforcing that the roads need to be kept clear.

Supporters have been asked by our captain to increase the atmosphere and this starts with a bus welcoming for many but now the club seem to be trying to stop this.

Liverpool are blaming fans for a logistical error on their part

If it is so important for the fans to create this atmosphere, then better planning needs to be put in place.

This message acts as a warning but the error is with the club, not the loyal fans who are trying to create a winning environment for our squad – whilst intimidating the opponents.

As Virgil van Dijk looks to bounce back from poor results against PSG and Newcastle, it starts outside the stadium and the club should be making every effort to help this – not halt it.

