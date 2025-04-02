92% pass completion: Arne Slot will be ecstatic with Liverpool beast who won 8 duels v Everton

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool returned to winning ways on Wednesday night with an immensely satisfying Merseyside derby triumph over Everton.

Diogo Jota’s 57th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two teams, with the Reds bouncing back from their two defeats prior to the international break to maintain their 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

It was a game of controversial incidents and uncharacteristic errors, with James Tarkowski somehow avoiding a red card for a dangerous lunge on Alexis Mac Allister, and Virgil van Dijk misjudging the flight of the ball to gift Beto a gilt-edged chance that the Toffees striker missed.

Liverpool’s attack had been a source of concern in recent matches, with Luis Diaz among the forwards who’d been questioned after a run of just one goal in 16 games coming into tonight’s match.

Diaz shines for Liverpool in derby win

The Colombian didn’t get on the scoresheet against Everton, but Arne Slot will be delighted with the winger’s overall performance.

As per Sofascore, the 28-year-old won eight of his 12 duels, completed 54 out of 59 passes (92% success) and five of his six dribbles, played six key passes and also chipped in out of possession by winning two tackles.

Liverpool Echo writer Ian Doyle gave Diaz a 7/10 in his post-match player ratings, saying that our number 7 ‘created some danger’ on the night and was ‘so persistent’ throughout, albeit highlighting a tendency to ‘cut inside into trouble’.

Alex Turk of the Daily Express was even more effusive in his praise of the Colombian’s ‘electric performance’, awarding him 8/10 and hailing him as his team’s ‘best player by a distance’.

The forward will no doubt be desperate to end his curious goal drought, having last found the net in the win over Wolves in mid-February, but he couldn’t have done much more for his side tonight as he delivered his best individual display for some time.

We imagine that Diaz has already inked his name onto the teamsheet for the Fulham game on Sunday after this showing!