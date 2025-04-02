Mike Dean and Gary Neville appalled by ‘horrible’ moment in early stages of Merseyside derby

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Gary Neville and Mike Dean were both left appalled by a ‘horrible’ incident in the opening quarter-hour of the Merseyside derby at Anfield tonight.

James Tarkowski was Everton’s hero in the reverse fixture seven weeks ago after his stoppage-time equaliser, and he was the villain for Liverpool for a different reason in the early exchanges here.

In the 12th minute, the defender went to clear the ball and did so, but then followed through dangerously high on Alexis Mac Allister. He was shown a yellow card by referee Sam Barrott, with that decision upheld by a subsequent VAR review.

Neville and Dean horrified by Tarkowski challenge

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports, Neville felt that the Toffees centre-back was fortunate to have avoided a red card.

The ex-Manchester United defender said: “He got the ball but he knew what he was doing. He is lucky…It is a horrible tackle. He did not need to follow through like that.”

On Sky Sports‘ Soccer Special, Dean concurred that Tarkowski ought to have been sent for an early bath, saying: “[Barrott] should have gone to the screen and [Tarkowski] should be off. It is a horrible challenge. It is a red card all day.”

Tarkowski is a very lucky boy…

Neville’s unfavourable opinion of Liverpool is well known, so when he’s stating that the Everton defender was lucky not to have been sent off, that probably tells you everything you need to know about the incident.

The Merseyside derby has previous for dangerous challenges which escape a red card, most notoriously Jordan Pickford inflicting an ACL injury on Virgil van Dijk in October 2020 (though we’ll also include Dirk Kuyt in 2007 in the interests of balance).

Mac Allister was able to get back to his feet and play on, thankfully avoiding the same fate as the Reds’ current captain four-and-a-half years ago, but that still doesn’t excuse the reckless lunge from the Toffees defender on the Argentine.

We all know where Neville’s loyalties lie, while Dean is a Tranmere supporter and therefore impartial tonight. When they’re both saying that Tarkowski should’ve seen red, that’s rather telling…

You can view Tarkowski’s foul on Mac Allister below, via @SkySportsPL on X: