Images left for Trent Alexander-Arnold around Anfield show what Liverpool fans really think

Liverpool are set to play Everton tonight and one of our local players looks as though he may be about to leave the club – Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With a lack of football since the defeat in the Carabao Cup final, recent talk among fans has been centred around his potential departure to Real Madrid this summer.

Whilst many pundits have given their thoughts, like Paul Merson, many have assumed what our supporters are thinking.

The first inkling we may have is from messages that have been left around Anfield before the Merseyside derby with pictures of these now being shared.

These read: ‘Loyalty or Lolly, Take Ya Pick, Trent’ and ‘Mate or Traitor, Take Ya Pick, Trent’.

It’s clear that there is some distaste around the Scouser’s apparent decision to leave and many will share this opinion.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will receive criticism from Liverpool fans

Alan Shearer has already said that he doesn’t see the problem with leaving and most fans probably agree.

The issue isn’t leaving for free or even leaving at all, it’s the fact that he’s supposed to be one of our own but is now turning his back on the city.

After saying he would be a one-club man, his dream was to captain the club and that he wanted to emulate Steven Gerrard – now that no longer seems to be a priority.

That’s why there’s anger and upset and why a group of fans will never forget this decision – though there is seemingly time to change his mind, whether these messages will have that impact does seem unlikely.

