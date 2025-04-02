Van Dijk sends a message to Liverpool fans ahead of Merseyside derby

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Everton are set to play each other this evening and Virgil van Dijk has sent out a clear message to all of our supporters.

Writing in the matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com), the captain said: “You guys can play your part too.

“I’ve said previously that we want Anfield to be absolutely on fire every time we play between now and the end of the season, and I’d like to repeat that request here.

“We have five home games remaining, starting on Wednesday night, and our wish is that every single one of our opponents feels the power of this stadium.

“Let’s have the place bouncing, from first whistle to last.”

It’s clear that the skipper knows how much the fans can help and after a run of two poor results and a lengthy break from domestic action, we need an immediate reaction.

The players will have been working to ensure that this is the case and those in the stands need to help as well.

Virgil van Dijk wants the Liverpool fans’ help at Anfield

With Everton on a current nine-game unbeaten run, they will be hopeful of taking more points off the Reds – even with David Moyes’ lengthy fitness update.

Arne Slot has injury concerns of his own to contend with but he will hope that we have enough to beat the side from Goodison Park, as they cross Stanley Park for the final time.

With a nine-point lead and a game-in-hand on Arsenal, the desire will be to return to double digits and the atmosphere will be bouncing under the lights – should we secure all three.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley