‘We can’t deny…’: Van Dijk reflects on PSG & Newcastle ahead of Everton game

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It’s been a strange period for Liverpool fans where two games before a long international break halted our progress and Virgil van Dijk has reflected on the losses.

Writing in the matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com), the captain said: “It’s been a long time since we played a league fixture, and after the disappointments of the Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle games, we are all keen to get back out there and put a few wrongs right.

“We had a bad week, we can’t deny that, but now we are all fully focused on what’s in front of us.

“Nine huge games, starting with a Merseyside derby under the lights at Anfield. Perfect.

“Let’s do this together.”

It’s been a long 25 days since we beat Southampton and extended our lead at the top of the table, now at nine points, there’s another chance to build up a larger gap.

After also asking for the fans to be loud and make the atmosphere intimidating, everyone has a job to do so that we get back to winning ways – from supporters to our captain.

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from two bad results

Being knocked out of Europe was tough but we played quite well against a very good team, the Newcastle result was harder to take as we were outplayed.

That should have hurt the players as much as it did us but we have the perfect chance to react and get back to 12 points ahead of Arsenal.

Although Everton have their own injury concerns, they are on a nine-game unbeaten run and will be hoping to keep this going.

Let’s hope we’re all celebrating winning again, come Wednesday evening.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley