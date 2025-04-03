Alexis Mac Allister knows exactly what he’s doing with cheeky Everton Instagram post

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister is on course to add to his already healthy trophy cabinet with another medal at the end of this season and he was involved heavily in our most recent game.

Most of the post match chat has been centred around James Tarkowski’s tackle on the midfielder, in which our man was lucky to not be more seriously injured.

Thankfully, the World Cup winner was able to climb back to his feet after the incident and play a big part in the rest of our efforts to win the game.

Following full time, our No.10 went to Instagram and wrote: ‘These matches are played with passion and soul. One more, one less 💪’

The choices of images by the 26-year-old is what may catch the eye though, as he started with a picture of the challenge made by the Everton defender on himself.

It was a good way to highlight the dangerous tackle that was made on him and the laughable decision for no red card to be shown.

Alexis Mac Allister highlighted the tackle made by James Tarkowski

The PGMOL have already admitted that a mistake was made over the incident and this was a great move from the man at the receiving end of the officials’ mismanagement of the situation.

The former boss of referees, Keith Hackett, labelled the moment ‘sheer incompetence of the highest order’, with Paul Tierney once again being in the centre.

Quite how anyone with access to video replays of this moment could not overrule the on-field referee, perhaps says more about the quality of officiating in this country at present than any words can.

You can view Mac Allister’s post via his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Mac Allister (@alemacallister)

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley