‘I’m going to be quite ruthless…’: Neville on Curtis Jones’s chance of being a Liverpool right back

One of the surprise choices for Liverpool against Everton was that Curtis Jones was given the chance to start the game at right back, with Gary Neville sharing his thoughts.

Speaking on ‘Gary Neville Podcast’, the former full back said: “I’m going to be quite ruthless here, answering this question [on whether Curtis Jones has a future at right back].

“Look, there’s no doubt there are games where Curtis Jones could play right back.

“I think [Arne Slot] may even play Quansah on Sunday at Fulham, just purely because [it’s] away from home and the idea of doing a lot more defending, you’re going to get a lot more pressure.

“But I think the idea that Curtis Jones can play full back, I think remains to be seen.”

It was a competent performance from the Scouser who was playing out of position against a side that never really tested him fully.

A clean sheet and a victory in the Merseyside derby is the perfect way to demonstrate that you did play well and our academy graduate can certainly argue this case.

Curtis Jones may see a future at Liverpool as a right back

With Conor Bradley injured, the decision was whether to play Jarell Quansah or our No.17 at full back, with Arne Slot clearly siding with the more offensive option.

As some supporters let their feelings about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s apparent decision to leave the club known, the other local lad could see a pathway into the side via his current teammate’s position.

We saw how the pair interacted with each other after the full-time whistle and it’s clear that there’s certainly a bond in place between them, despite all the paper talk.

The Sky Sports pundit didn’t see enough from the 24-year-old to say this could happen but we will only know if this is seen as a viable option, if he keeps getting played there.

