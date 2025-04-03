Curtis Jones couldn’t hold back his laughter with right back question after derby win

Pictures via Optus Sport

Curtis Jones was a surprise selection for the Merseyside derby, not because he was in the team but that he was given the job of playing right back.

With both Conor Bradley and Trent Alexander-Arnold injured, it seemed that the obvious selection would be to play Jarell Quansah on the right side of our defence.

Instead, Arne Slot opted to play the Scouser in this position and he was impressive on the night that he helped the Reds build up a 12-point lead at the top of the table.

Speaking after the game, the 24-year-old said: “At the end of the day, I see myself as a 10 or an eight but at the end of the day, I’m a footballer.

“If I’m playing eight, I’m playing 10, I’m playing off the left, if I’m playing as a false nine, which I played as well, as a defender – it’s fine, I’ll go out there.

“I’m a lad who who studies the game a lot, it’s not that I study lads in defence but hearing what the lads are being told, I just take it all in.

“I played there in an important game and I think I was alright.”

It was an illustration of the academy graduate’s desire to help the team in any way he can, whilst sprinkling some of his self confidence that has got him so far.

Curtis Jones will play anywhere for Liverpool and backs himself to do so

It’s quite different to how the last derby ended, with our No.17 being shown a red card in the fallout from the chaotic scenes that followed the full-time whistle.

This time was a much more calm and assured performance and whilst Gary Neville isn’t convinced there’s a future at right back for the boyhood Red – he will back himself to do so.

With our No.66 seemingly set to leave the club, there’s a vacancy in this position and why not show Arne Slot that you can play there if needed – something Curtis Jones did on Wednesday night.

You can watch Jones’s comments on playing right back (from 1:02) via Optus Sport on YouTube:

