‘That’s a definite offside’: Neville on Diaz’s involvement in Jota’s goal

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube

Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game as Liverpool won the Merseyside derby but Gary Neville wasn’t happy with how the winning moment came about.

Speaking on ‘Gary Neville Podcast’, the former full back said: “I think that’s a definite offside.

“I know it’s not in the rules but for me, that’s one that’s a definite offside when the ball gets played a little bit.

“Like the one where there’s a goal scored and there’s a player stood in front of the goalkeeper, you know that’s an offside because he’s interfering with play.

“I think that Diaz is interfering with play because Tarkowski has had to stretch.”

James Tarkowski’s touch on the ball was key in the build up to our goal, yet the letter of the law states that Luis Diaz’s role in events wasn’t significant enough for the goal to be ruled out.

To be fair to the former Manchester United defender, he’s saying that this is more of an issue with the rule rather than how it was officiated on the night.

Diogo Jota’s Merseyside derby goal was correctly given

There were bigger issues from the captain of our neighbours, when he nearly broke Alexis Mac Allister’s leg and somehow got away without being sent off.

If anyone wants to micro-analyse the game and say that this goal changed the course of the result, then the fact their defender was still on the pitch must also be mentioned.

Our No.20 was involved in more controversy too, when he received a yellow card for sarcastically applauding the referee after another obvious foul was missed.

For a game where many wrong decisions were made against us, it would be bad if a correct call our way becomes the biggest talking point.

You can view Neville’s comments on Diaz’s involvement for Jota’s goal (from 11:56) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley