I could have played 300 games for Liverpool but injury held me back

(Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a rich history of players who have made it an Anfield but one former player has bemoaned an injury which robbed a career from him.

Speaking on ‘My Football Shirts‘ for ‘The Football Historian Podcast‘, Gregory Vignal reflected on his career with the Reds and shared some of his thoughts: “I’ve been lucky to play for this club.

“People remember me as a good left back, going up and down, a warrior and of course, [for] this massive injury.

“But I could have played maybe one, two or 300 games for Liverpool, who knows?

“But because of this massive injury, being out for 10 months and after Gerard [Houllier] had a heart attack, I had to move on to Glasgow Rangers on loan.

“I still have something, you know, in me but look, I’m happy to be back [in Liverpool].”

It’s sad to hear that the Frenchman looks back at his career with a little bit of regret but after winning three trophies in 20 games and four seasons on Merseyside – he’s certainly far from a failure.

Gregory Vignal reflects on his Liverpool career

Still following the club today and showing plenty of respect for a fellow left back, Andy Robertson, the 43-year-old has a lot of admiration for his former employers.

The ex-Rangers man also turned down Everton during his time as a Red, showcasing the loyalty he clearly had for the club.

There are several players who are held back in their pursuit of a professional career and the former defender is far from a failure, just unfortunate that a bad injury against Ipswich Town in 2002 hindered back so much.

Now working for RFS in Latvia, the love for the game is clear from a man who feels honoured to be part of Liverpool history.

You can watch Gregory Vignal’s comments (from 10:12) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley