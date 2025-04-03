PGMOL admit Tarkowski red card error after ‘horrible tackle’ on Mac Allister

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool beat Everton in the Merseyside derby but there was little help from the officials in order for this to happen, including one moment from James Tarkowski.

The defender lunged in with a terrible challenge on Alexis Mac Allister, who was lucky not have been on the end of a worse injury from the incident.

An apology was issued from the 32-year-old for our midfielder, though many are pointing more anger at the officials.

Somehow both referee, Sam Barrott, and the VAR, Paul Tierney, decided that it wasn’t a red card offence but the PGMOL have now come out to share what should have been the correct decision.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce reported: ‘The Everton captain James Tarkowski should have been red-carded for his horror challenge on Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, referees’ chiefs have acknowledged.’

The initial decision of a yellow card that was given by those on the pitch was not deemed an obvious error from the officials sat in Stockley Park, who were watching all the available angles.

This is just yet another error made by what is possibly the biggest weak point of the Premier League, headed by Howard Webb.

Sam Barrott and Paul Tierney made a big error at Anfield

You could see from the instant reaction of pundits like Gary Neville who labelled it a ‘horrible tackle’ after watching it once, how obvious this decision should have been.

How can a group of people who are paid highly to make these calls, get it so horribly and obviously wrong?

It’s another example of the inadequacies of the officials and we will likely see an apology handed out, though it makes zero impact as we all just want better referees in the game.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley