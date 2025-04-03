Ex-PGMOL boss slams Tierney with damning six-word assessment of derby disaster

(Paul Tierney Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) (Sam Barrott Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool recorded a vital victory over Everton, though much of the post-match chat has been centred around Paul Tierney and Sam Barrott.

The duo were supposedly on hand to oversee the game yet there were several instances where this was not the case, including a very dangerous tackle from James Tarkowski.

The defender apologised for the challenge after the game and the PGMOL have already confirmed that a mistake was made for the 32-year-old not to be sent off.

On X, one user approached former PGMOL boss Keith Hackett for his take on ‘how both the ref and VAR failed to send off Tarkowski’.

The 80-year-old responded with: ‘sheer incompetence of the highest order’.

It’s a damning assessment of how the officials failed to see that it was a clear red card offence for the centre back, who nearly broke Alexis Mac Allister’s leg.

Tierney and Barrott have been called out for their obvious error

Sam Barrott is a relatively inexperienced referee, overseeing just five of our matches and all of them have been this season, with Wednesday evening being the first time he’s been in charge at our home in the league.

The Yorkshire-born official can perhaps be excused a little for being overawed by a game that looked too big for him, which is why a yellow card was shown.

However, with Paul Tierney being sat in the VAR room and having access to all the angles – this error lays with him.

After a strong history of upsetting Jurgen Klopp and making many anti-Liverpool calls, it’s clear that the 44-year-old is not capable to do his job and the real issue is that so many of his colleagues are in the same boat.

You can view Hackett’s take on Paul Tierney and Sam Barrott via @HACKETTREF on X:

Yes Mickey – sheer incompetence of the highest order. https://t.co/Cqzxfos5my — KEITH HACKETT (@HACKETTREF) April 2, 2025

