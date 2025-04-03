Report: Liverpool and Arsenal could go head-to-head in £60m transfer race for ‘amazing finisher’

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly the frontrunners to sign a current Premier League star who recently netted his first international goal.

The Reds and the Gunners have locked down the top two positions in the English top flight for much of this season, but with 12 points separating the teams and just eight matches remaining, the title race is heavily weighted in favour of Arne Slot’s side.

The north Londoners may therefore be hoping to exact some form of revenge in the club’s concurrent pursuit of one man who’ll be very familiar to English top-flight followers.

Liverpool and Arsenal lead Eberechi Eze transfer race

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool and Arsenal are currently the ‘main suitors’ for Eberechi Eze, whose contract at Crystal Palace contains a £60m release clause.

Tottenham Hotspur and both Manchester clubs are also keen on the Eagles attacker, and it’s claimed that the Selhurst Park outfit might just be opening to cashing in on the England international for two notable reasons.

He turns 27 in June and the south Londoners may feel that this is their best chance to reap a significant transfer fee for him, which in turn would help them to keep hold of other star players such as Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Is this realistically Liverpool’s last chance to spend big on Eze?

Eze enjoyed a terrific end to March by scoring his first England goal in their World Cup qualifying win over Latvia and then netting a sublime strike as Palace eased past Fulham to reach the FA Cup semi-finals, the latter underlining Oliver Glasner’s description of him as an ‘amazing finisher‘.

He has six goals and nine assists for his club in all competitions this season, although he surprisingly hasn’t scored in the Premier League so far in 2025 (Transfermarkt).

Given his age profile in comparison to the archetypal FSG signing in recent years, it feels as though Liverpool will either push hard to sign him this summer (having also been linked with him last autumn) or else dismiss him in favour of younger alternatives who’ve yet to enter their prime.

Similar to Harvey Elliott, Eze’s ability to switch between the number 10 position and a wide attacking role would make him a more than useful squad option for Slot, although the Palace star mightn’t be overly keen on having that latter description applied to him considering his marquee status at Selhurst Park.

The Reds’ hierarchy will have a few more opportunities to analyse the 26-year-old over the concluding weeks of the season, which for the Eagles will culminate with a visit to Anfield on 25 May. What chance he plays for the home side in that fixture next term?