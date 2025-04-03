(Video) Are you watching, FSG? – £30m Liverpool target scored an absolute thunderbolt last night

Image via ESPN FC on X

While everyone of a Liverpool persuasion was glued to a tense Merseyside derby on Wednesday, one of the club’s reported transfer targets was catching the eye with his current side.

The Reds have been linked in recent weeks with a potential summer move for Angelo Stiller, who was in action for Stuttgart last night in their DFB-Pokal semi-final against RB Leipzig.

German football insider Christian Falk has indicated that the midfielder has a release clause of just over £30m which comes into effect next year, adding that FSG might yet be able to secure the 23-year-old before then if they ‘come in with a big offer’ (Daily Briefing).

Stiller scores sensational goal in Stuttgart cup win

It’s unclear as of yet if Liverpool had scouts watching the cup clash at the MHPArena, but if they were, they’d have been gobsmacked by what Stiller produced in the opening exchanges.

Just five minutes into the match, a clearing header from a Leipzig player dropped towards the Stuttgart midfielder on the edge of the penalty area, and he caught it with a thunderous first-time volley which sailed past Maarten Vandevoordt and into the net.

That goal sent Die Roten on their way to a 3-1 victory and a place in the final against Arminia Bielefeld, the third-tier giantkillers who shocked Bayer Leverkusen in the other semi-final the previous night.

Liverpool chiefs will have been hugely impressed by Stiller last night

That jaw-dropping strike was obviously the highlight of Stiller’s performance, but the Liverpool-linked midfielder was excellent throughout the game.

As per Sofascore, he won five of his six duels, played two key passes, created one ‘big chance’, found a teammate with 100% of his crosses and made two tackles in inspiring his team to reach the final, which they’ll be heavy favourites to win.

The 23-year-old has stood out over the course of the season for his passing ability, ranking among the top 4% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues ove the past 12 months for progressive passes per 90 minutes with a whopping 8.93 (FBref).

With Liverpool having a superb stack of midfield options and already in the hunt for numerous other transfer targets, it remains to be seen how seriously they’ll pursue Stiller in the coming weeks and months, but the Anfield hierarchy will have been mightily impressed with his show-stopping goal for Stuttgart last night.

Check out Stiller’s thunderbolt finish below, via @ESPNFC on X: