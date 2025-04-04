Shearer: Paul Tierney needs to ‘get a grip’ after Merseyside derby mistake

Pictures via The Rest Is Football on YouTube

It was such a blatant mistake during the Merseyside derby that we won’t even need to mention which moment in the game had Alan Shearer so angry.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the Geordie spoke about James Tarkowski’s tackle on Alexis Mac Allister:

“There’s a referee on the pitch, I understand he might not have seen it or it happened so quickly.

“Seriously, the guy in VAR, what on Earth is he thinking, saying, ‘yeah, that’s alright.’

“What? What the… oh, it makes me so angry.

“Honestly, we want this done correctly and we want it all to work but when you look at decisions like that, for the VAR to sit there and think, ‘yeah, that’s alright, you haven’t made an error, mate, you’re alright, I’m not even going to tell you.’

“Come on man, get a grip.”

With the VAR for the day being Paul Tierney, this was a clear tirade of abuse being directed at the official who has a history of mistakes against our club.

Paul Tierney was the centre of Alan Shearer’s comments

Referee, Sam Barrott, made an error but has an excuse and has a team of people to help him correct this from Stockley Park but it wasn’t the case.

The PGMOL have already admitted that a mistake was made in this moment, showcasing how inept the people in charge of our game our.

Keith Hackett, the former PGMOL boss, stated that this was ‘sheer incompetence of the highest order’ and it’s hard to find any football fan who disagrees.

It’s simply baffling that a person who is supposed to be one of the most trusted officials in the game, can miss such a blatant red card.

You can view Shearer’s comments (from 4:46) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

