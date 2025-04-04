What Curtis Jones did in the 94th minute against Everton will have Liverpool fans drooling

Pictures via LFCTV Go

Curtis Jones was given the unfamiliar job of playing at right back for Liverpool and certainly made an impact in the position.

There was perhaps no moment that summed this up more than during the closing stages of the match, when the ball was fired into our box.

With the scoreline at 1-0, there were many frantic supporters inside the stadium who were mentally replaying James Tarkowski’s late equaliser in the reverse fixture a matter of weeks ago.

Thankfully, one of the calmest heads in the vicinity was our No.17 and he hooked the ball away over his head with ease.

There weren’t too many defensive tests for the Scouser but this showed that he can stand up to them if needed and there may be a future in this role for him.

Curtis Jones looked comfortable at right back for Liverpool

Gary Neville spoke after the match and wasn’t convinced from what he saw of the 24-year-old in his old position but there were many positives to take from his performance.

The England international laughed at the prospect of being considered a full back but also shared his confidence that he can play in a variety of positions to help the team.

Arne Slot has clearly seen this within the player too, showcasing the trust that the coach has in a versatile option within his squad.

We all know the situation around Trent Alexander-Arnold and with Conor Bradley’s injury issues as well, there’s going to be a place for a new right back.

Curtis Jones may not be the full-time option but being able to play when needed could be a big plus for the player and the squad.

You can watch Jones’s clearance courtesy of LFCTV GO (via @videostufff on X):

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley