Dominik Szoboszlai’s water bottle mishap will have Liverpool fans howling

Dominik Szoboszlai played his first game since getting married, as he helped the Reds beat Everton and was certainly entertaining himself before kick-off.

Thanks to the cameras present for ‘Inside Anfield’, our midfielder was captured having some light-hearted banter before the game.

Deliberately holding his Lucozade bottle the wrong way round, the Hungarian sprayed water towards the coaches and in doing so – revealed a lot.

If you consider how nervous many supporters were before this match about the fact that our recent results against PSG and Newcastle could carry over into the Merseyside derby, the players were confident in their ability to keep winning.

We now have a 12-point gap over Arsenal, with eight games remaining and it feels very real that a title could be ours – thanks to these players.

This little glimpse into the mindset shows why we should trust them all to get us over the line.

Dominik Szoboszlai was relaxed before the Merseyside derby

We saw the fiery side of our No.8 during his international spat with Arda Guler, though this wasn’t needed at Anfield on Wednesday.

Instead, the 24-year-old does what he always does for the team – he ran himself into the ground with another tireless display.

We’ll need to see plenty more of these performances from the captain of his nation, should we want to see more success brought to the club.

With Jamie Carragher calling for a new player in his position too, it’s time for Dominik Szoboszlai to continue to silence the doubters.

