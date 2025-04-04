European journalist rubbishes rumours surrounding Liverpool ace who’s ‘had problems’ this season

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

One journalist has refuted reports from some sources that one player is pushing to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

At the start of 2025, there had been speculation that Federico Chiesa’s agents has asked club chiefs about the possibility of a mid-season return to Italy amid alleged frustration over a lack of game-time at Anfield.

A few days later, Fabrizio Romano indicated that such rumours were untrue and that the 27-year-old was fully committed to the Merseyside cause, having only joined from Juventus at the end of August.

Federico Chiesa is NOT looking to leave Liverpool

In his latest Fact Files column for the Daily Briefing, Christian Falk also rubbished claims that the Italian forward wants out of Liverpool, insisting that the player is determined to prove his worth in L4.

The journalist wrote: “❌Not True: Ex-Bayern candidate Federico Chiesa wants to leave Liverpool in the summer. He wants to fulfil his contract until summer 2028. He was also not interested in the winter interest from Napoli, Inter Milan and Lazio because he wants to assert himself on Merseyside.

“The fact that he has had problems so far is due to his two injuries. He wants to show Liverpool this season just how valuable he can be.”

Chiesa deserves a chance to truly prove his worth at Liverpool

When Chiesa signed for Liverpool just over seven months ago and was being shown around Anfield, it was evident from his facial expressions that he was beaming with pride at joining the Reds.

It’s true that injury problems have prevented him from taking flight under Arne Slot, having made just 11 appearances all season (totalling 387 minutes) and not featuring in the Premier League at all since the end of January (Transfermarkt).

However, the Italian showed in his goalscoring cameo towards the end of the Carabao Cup final that he’s well able to finish when given his opportunity, and if LFC can mathematically clinch the title with matches to spare, the absence of any pressure should hopefully incentivise the head coach to use him more often.

Ideally Chiesa will be handed some more regular minutes in the final few weeks of this campaign, and then he’ll hopefully have a proper pre-season (something he wasn’t afforded last summer as he was frozen out at Juventus) and be primed to hit the ground running at the start of 2025/26.