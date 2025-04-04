‘True’ – Bundesliga expert drops transfer claim which could make Liverpool fans’ blood boil

Image via The Fussball Channel on YouTube

A Bundesliga transfer expert has corroborated reports from elsewhere regarding a prospective exit for one Liverpool player this summer.

In recent days, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg revealed that Eintracht Frankfurt have submitted an enquiry in relation to Wataru Endo, with the Japanese midfielder apparently being allowed to leave Anfield.

Although it was added that the finances involved in any potential deal could make it a difficult move for the 2022 Europa League winners to pull off, it appears that their interest hasn’t diminished in the slightest.

Endo attracting strong interest from Eintracht Frankfurt

In his latest Fact Files column for the Daily Briefing, Christian Falk doubled down on those reports linking the Bundesliga side with the 32-year-old, who’s very much ‘appreciated’ in Germany.

The journalist outlined: “True✅: Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in Wataru Endo. Endo, who moved to the Reds from VfB Stuttgart in 2023, has lost his regular place under new coach Arne Slot and only plays a role as a rotation player in the Premier League.

“This could favour a move to Frankfurt. In the Bundesliga, he is still very much appreciated.”

Endo would be a big loss to Liverpool despite his sparse game-time

Although Endo is very much a squad player at Liverpool – he hasn’t started a top-flight match all season, while his only Champions League start came in a heavily rotated line-up for the inconsequential loss to PSV Eindhoven (Transfermarkt) – surely Reds supporters would hate to see him leaving in the summer.

The Japanese warrior is the epitome of a team player, someone who never complains about only having a bit-part role in terms of minutes on the pitch but never lets his team down whenever he’s thrust into the action.

Hailed as “a manager’s dream” by ex-Stuttgart chief executive Thomas Hitzlsperger, the 32-year-old has habitually come off the bench towards the end of matches to help see out a victory for LFC, such as his clever killing of the game at the end of narrow wins away to Crystal Palace and Southampton.

It could be a summer of much turnover at Liverpool – Jamie Carragher is adamant that at least six signings are needed – and if several new faces are to come in, then surely quite a few members of Arne Slot’s current squad will be making way.

Let’s hope that the ever-dependable Endo isn’t one of those saying his goodbyes to L4 in the coming months.