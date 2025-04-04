Bundesliga insider’s update on Dean Huijsen could have Hughes and Liverpool sweating

(Photos by Stuart Franklin and Warren Little/Getty Images)

The arrival of Dean Huijsen at Bournemouth last summer may have felt like a low-key transfer in comparison to some of the deals conducted by Premier League clubs, but it could be a very different story for him in 2025.

Despite having already played for Juventus and Roma, this season feels like the one in which the 19-year-old has come of age in elite football, having shone in the English top flight and made his senior debut for European champions Spain.

Liverpool are among the clubs pursuing the Cherries centre-back, having made contact with a view to a prospective transfer (Fabrizio Romano), and Real Madrid are reportedly willing to spend upwards of £40m to try and bring him to the Bernabeu (AS).

Bayern enter Dean Huijsen transfer race

In his latest Fact Files column for CaughtOffside, Christian Falk mentioned another club who’ve now joined the transfer race for Huijsen.

The Bundesliga insider has reported that the Bournemouth defender is ‘on the list’ of summer targets for Bayern Munich as they plan to combine contract renewals for current centre-backs Dayot Upamecano and Eric Dier with prospective additions to Vincent Kompany’s squad.

It’s stated that although the 19-year-old’s contract at the Vitality Stadium runs to 2030, it contains a release clause of €60m (£50.8m).

Liverpool facing increasingly stern competition for Huijsen

With another European superpower in Bayern now entering the race for Huijsen, the addition of another massive competitor could have Richard Hughes sweating.

Competing with Real Madrid alone would be difficult enough, as we know from the LaLiga giants snaring previous Liverpool targets such as Aurelien Tchoumani and Jude Bellingham, not to mention seemingly being enable to persuade Trent Alexander-Arnold to walk away from his boyhood club on a free transfer.

To now have the Bundesliga leaders in the mix could jolt the LFC hierarchy into accelerating their pursuit of the Bournemouth defender, for fear that a lack of proactivity might give other suitors the chance to steal a march for the Spain international.

If Virgil van Dijk doesn’t renew his contract this summer, Arne Slot would have an incredibly large void to fill at the back. Expecting Huijsen to immediately replicate the Reds’ captain’s impact would be unrealistic, but bringing him in to learn from the 33-year-old and Ibrahima Konate (if the Dutchman stays) could do wonders for his career development.

If Liverpool are to sign him, though, it looks as through they’ll need to fend off two of the biggest institutions in European football. Then again, a move to Anfield would also offer him the chance to regularly compete for (and hopefully win) major silverware.