‘Might have to sell’ – Liverpool given transfer boost over £59m tank who’s wowed ex-Anfield icon

According to a renowned Bundesliga insider, Liverpool have been handed a potential boost to their hopes of signing one reported transfer target.

As we recently revealed for Empire of the Kop, Piero Hincapie is of interest to the Reds, with scouts from Merseyside having watched the Bayer Leverkusen defender in action for his club last month.

The 23-year-old isn’t the only centre-back who continues to be linked with Arne Slot’s side, with Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth also highly coveted within the Anfield boardroom.

Liverpool given Hincapie transfer boost

In his latest Fact Files column for the Daily Briefing, Christian Falk outlined that Liverpool remain firmly interested in the Ecuador international, who could potentially be up for grabs this summer if the Bundesliga champions need to raise funds.

The Bundesliga expert wrote: “Piero Hincapie is one of the players Xabi Alonso might have to sell this summer. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham from England are all interested, while Atletico Madrid have the Ecuadorian on their radar in Spain. However, Leverkusen’s price tag is €70m [£59.2m].”

Not much to choose between Hincapie and Huijsen

We imagine that Alonso would be incredibly reluctant to cash in on Hincapie, who the former Liverpool midfielder described as a ‘great player’ and ‘very modern defender’ who’s adaptable to multiple positions across the backline and is ‘aggressive’ on the pitch (Daily Express).

There may well be a centre-back addition at Anfield over the summer, but unless more than one of Slot’s current options departs, we don’t envisage two coming in, so LFC might be faced with a straight choice between the Leverkusen man and Huijsen.

As per FBref, their performance figures over the course of the season are remarkably similar for many metrics. The Ecuadorian comes out on top for pass completion (87.8% to 84%), xG (2.6 to 1.6), progressive carries (42 to 30) and tackles won (31 to 21).

Conversely, the Bournemouth teenager ranks higher for shots on target percentage (14.3% to 11.8%), interceptions made (44 to 28), tackle success (60% to 58.1%) and aerial duels won (60% to 54.7%).

We imagine that Liverpool will continue to heavily pursue both players, but if Huijsen were to fall by the wayside amid reported interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, then Hincapie would be an equally exciting addition at Anfield – and it seems that Richard Hughes now knows the price point which may just prompt Leverkusen to sell.