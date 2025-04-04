Jamie Carragher outlines the six players that Arne Slot needs to sign this summer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set for a positive end to this season though there’s still a high expectation for a busy summer to follow, with Jamie Carragher sharing his thoughts.

Writing for The Telegraph, our former defender said: ‘Liverpool need a left-back to compete with Andy Robertson, extending the Scottish captain’s Anfield career by reducing the necessity for him to play every game.

‘They need a centre-back to ensure there is no crisis if Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté are unavailable.

‘Also a deep central midfielder so that Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are not as overburdened next season as they have been in this one.

‘Add to that an attacking midfielder who will score and create more than Dominik Szoboszlai.

‘And finally a left winger and centre-forward who can win games as often as Mohamed Salah.’

You can almost see the tears reaching the face of our owners as they consider the amount of money that will need to be paid in order to fill these gaps in the squad – though it feels like it will be needed.

Liverpool and FSG are set for a busy summer helping Arne Slot

Arne Slot can do little more than win the Premier League title, to showcase that he deserves the backing in the transfer market.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold seemingly destined to make his move to Real Madrid, this now means that money will be needed to find a new right back.

Although Curtis Jones has showed that he can play in this position, it feels like a new senior option will need to be purchased.

With Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, we will either need to fork out money money on contracts for them – or spend a lot more to replace them.

After several windows of being reserved, it’s going to be interesting to see how positive we can be in the market and how much cost cutting will be needed to balance the books.

