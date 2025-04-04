Van Dijk’s sends Alexander-Arnold warning amid Kelleher transfer talks

Pictures via @offtheball on X

Virgil van Dijk captained a Liverpool side to victory in the Merseyside derby and after the game he was asked to provide some advice for one of his teammates.

The Dutchman commented on the future of Caoimhin Kelleher and what he should be focused on at present:

“Be a Premier League champion, and that’s what the aim is for the rest of the season and what happens next after the season – we’ll see then.

“He has a big job on his hands now, whether he starts or has to make sure that Ali is ready – that’s the main target.

“We are committed to the club and we all have to fight in order to get our dreams, big dream, ready.”

It was a clear instruction to simply focus on the here and now, for a goalkeeper whom many suspect will spend next season away from Anfield.

This is clearly a tactic that our captain is adopting, though perhaps not everyone within the dressing room is of the same line of thinking.

We saw before kick-off against Everton that there were posters near the ground that addressed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s seeming recent transfer decision.

As links between him and Real Madrid continue to grow in severity, it feels as though some supporters are starting to vent their anger with the right back.

These comments from his captain could be seen in two ways, in light of what is happening with the Scouser.

Either, it’s a message of disappointment as our No.66 has seemingly decided that he wants to plan his future before the season comes to a close – something the leader of the dressing room has advised against.

Or, to tell everyone else to just wait until the end of the campaign and then start worrying about what happens next for all of our players.

If the academy graduate has plotted a route out of Merseyside on a free transfer, we will all be begging that Virgil van Dijk doesn’t do the same.

🗣️ 'Become a Premier League champion!'@LFC's Virgil van Dijk talks to @nathanmurf about his 'one moment of defensive uncertainty', and his advice to Caoimhin Kelleher to get more first team football. | #LFC Off The Ball Football w/ @WilliamHillIre. pic.twitter.com/IutHq2F8XK — Off The Ball (@offtheball) April 2, 2025

