‘There will be news…’: Van Dijk lets slip the latest contract update

Liverpool fans are flying high after beating Everton and extending our lead at the top of the Premier League, now Virgil van Dijk has supplied a contract update.

Speaking at a Cadburys event after the Merseyside derby, our captain was asked by a member of the audience if there were any updates on his contract at Anfield.

In response, the 33-year-old stated: “I can’t say more than, there will be news in the upcoming weeks.

“Whether it’s positive or not, I have no idea at this point, well I don’t know.

“I mentioned it many times before, I said, I am calm, this is what happened many times before.

“I love the club and the club loves me, I love playing for Liverpool, I love being round the boys each and every day.

“At this stage, I’m not really panicking whatsoever, so – let’s see.”

It’s clear that our captain is happy on Merseyside and though this all was very vague, it was also more positive than negative.

Virgil van Dijk is keeping his cards close to his chest

The Dutchman had a similar message after beating Everton, in that he said all focus is on the here and now – not what will happen with his future.

He still believes he’s at the top of his game and has repeatedly hit back at any critics to fight his own corner, showcasing a strong sense of self worth.

As supporters, we all know that the centre half is still at the peak of his powers – let’s hope that it’s good news that we all hear in a few weeks time!

