Report: What Arsenal insiders now think about Isak could hand Liverpool huge transfer advantage

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A fresh report by one renowned transfer insider suggests that Liverpool might just have been handed a massive boost in the chase for Alexander Isak.

The Reds’ interest in the Newcastle striker has recently been confirmed by reliable sources such as The Athletic duo David Ornstein and James Pearce, with Arsenal also being heavily linked with the Sweden international.

The Premier League’s current top two could both be in the market for centre-forwards this summer, with some of the Reds’ attacking options struggling for form in 2025 and the Gunners being ravaged by injuries in that department throughout the season.

Both clubs have been at the forefront of transfer speculation surrounding Isak, for whom Liverpool could now have a significant advantage.

Arsenal could concede defeat in Isak transfer race

According to TBR Football, there is ‘a new belief’ within Arsenal that, if the 25-year-old were to leave Newcastle in the summer, he would favour a move to Anfield over the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are duly claimed to have ‘taken the idea of landing him off the table’ and instead concentrate on their reported pursuit of fellow Swedish hitman Viktor Gyokeres.

Liverpool now have a golden opportunity to sign Isak

If these reports are accurate and Arsenal are set to prioritise the Sporting Lisbon striker over Isak, Richard Hughes then has no excuse not to go big on trying to land the Magpies’ number 14.

He netted his 20th Premier League goal of the season (and his 24th in all competitions) in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Brentford in midweek, and with Erling Haaland one ahead of him and now injured for the rest of the campaign, the Swede looks primed to cruise past the Manchester City star in the Golden Boot charts.

As Pearce has highlighted, though, Liverpool won’t pay what they think would be over the odds for the 25-year-old, with some reports citing an asking price as high as £150m, although there have been rumours of Reds players being offered to Eddie Howe’s side as makeweights in a potential deal.

Although Diogo Jota was back among the goals in the Merseyside derby, neither he nor Darwin Nunez (who’s been reliably tipped to leave Anfield this summer) have been hugely prolific this term, with Isak scoring 50% more goals on his own than our two centre-forwards have managed between them in 2024/25 (16).

With Arsenal seemingly set to focus on trying to lure Gyokeres, Liverpool appear to have been handed a golden opportunity to land his compatriot from St James’ Park. Hughes must duly leave no stone unturned in trying to bring Newcastle’s top scorer to Merseyside this summer.