Ange Postecoglou takes bizarre swipe at Liverpool in rant bemoaning ‘national campaign’

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou has taken a bizarre swipe at Liverpool as he reflected upon the 16th Premier League defeat that his Tottenham Hotspur side have suffered this season.

Spurs lost 1-0 at Chelsea on Thursday night and had an equaliser disallowed after a VAR review, with the Australian accusing the Stockley Park input of ‘killing the game’ in a tense on-air exchange with Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison afterwards.

In a subsequent press conference, the 59-year-old called out the club’s previous players who’ve since gone into pundity and, in his view, fail to highlight controversial decisions which go against his team in the same manner that he feels is afforded to the Reds by the likes of Jamie Carragher.

As per The Telegraph, Postecoglou raged: “I think in the time I’ve been here, we’ve had two decisions that have gone for us against Liverpool and there has been a national campaign, almost. It seems like every fight ends up being an internal fight at this club. There’s never any sort of defending of the club or the club defending itself.”

Strange remarks from Postecoglou…

These comments from the Spurs manager seem quite bizarre, especially when controversy marked both of his wins over Liverpool since taking his current role.

Even he suggested that the Reds were hard done by when, in the build-up to Lucas Bergvall’s winning goal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals in January, the youngster scythed down Kostas Tsimikas having already been on a yellow card.

Then, of course, there was the ludicrous VAR mess-up over Luis Diaz having a perfectly legitimate strike ruled out for a nonexistent offside when we lost 2-1 in north London last season, the same match in which we were reduced to nine players, with Curtis Jones’ dismissal that evening particularly harsh.

We share Postecoglou’s disdain for the inexcusable duration of many reviews from Stockley Park, but for someone who claims to have been a ‘massive Liverpool fan‘ growing up, he’s prone to taking needless digs at his apparent boyhood club.

When Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup on the same day that we exited the competition against Plymouth Argyle in February, he asked ‘How did Liverpool go today?‘ in his post-match press conference.

We think that the Australian would be best served by trying to address his underperforming team’s ongoing issues instead of taking bizarre potshots at the club he pertains to have once supported.