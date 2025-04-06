Ex-Red: ‘abysmal’ Liverpool ‘imploded’ against Fulham; much worse than previous title winning sides

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans were hoping to increase our lead at the top of the Premier League table, instead we saw a 3-2 defeat against Fulham.

Taking to X after the game, John Aldridge said: ‘That defensively was abysmal, I cant remember a LFC team that won the league in my days doing what I saw there today!

‘We’ve imploded and the team thinks the job’s done maybe?’

It’s a scathing review of a match were we lost our first away game in the league all season, in what was our 15th match outside of Anfield.

John Aldridge was not happy with Liverpool’s performance

It was the first time in nearly five years that we conceded three goals in the first 45 minutes of a game and much of this was down to some very poor defending.

As much as Fulham were good, it felt like most of the errors were of our own making and that’s certainly not what you would expect from a team set to win the title.

Alexis Mac Allister’s goal showed why we are the champions elect though and the reaction in the second half was admirable, as the Reds nearly clawed some points back.

There’s still points to be won though and this will act as a stark reminder to all the players that a title isn’t won until nobody else can catch you.

We must remain professional and that comes against West Ham, with another week to prepare for a must-win match at Anfield.

That defensively was abysmal I cavt remember an Lfc team that won the league in my days doing what I saw there today!

we’ve imploded and the team thinks the jobs done maybe ?

I’m going now to watch the also rans game on sky 😉😂we’re moaning!!but it could be a lot worse folks — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) April 6, 2025

