Alexis Mac Allister unleashes a rocket to give Liverpool the lead against Fulham

Liverpool headed to London in the hope of extending our lead at the top of the Premier League table and Alexis Mac Allister did his best to ensure that this happened.

Ryan Gravenberch won the ball back near the half-way line and it landed at the feet of our No.10, who immediately began to drive at the Fulham defence.

The Argentine skipped past two and then approached the opposition defence, before deciding to unleash a wicked effort at goal from distance.

The 26-year-old found the back of the net with some style and showcased why he is one of the best players in his position, in this division.

Alexis Mac Allister scored a special goal against Fulham

After being the centre of controversy against Everton, when James Tarkowski should have been sent off for the foul on the midfielder, it was nice to be in some positive headlines this time instead.

The World Cup winner carried his goal scoring form from the international break into domestic action, with another example of his attacking prowess.

Although not as defensive as under Jurgen Klopp, we don’t always get to see the shooting ability of the former Brighton man – due to the position he is asked to play.

Though this should give him some confidence that it can happen again soon, perhaps leading to more efforts at goal in the closing stages of the season.

Let’s hope Alexis Mac Allister can continue to impress offensively and defensively and showcase why Arne Slot trusts him so much.

You can view Alexis Mac Allister goal against Fulham via @SkySportsPL on X:

A ROCKET from Mac Allister 🚀pic.twitter.com/T1tXnyDT8M — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 6, 2025

