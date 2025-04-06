FA rules may explain why Alisson Becker missed out for Liverpool again

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool played Fulham on Sunday though there was again no place on the bench for Alisson Becker, as he continues his absence from the team.

On Friday 21 March, during the early hours (GMT), there was a nasty collision between our ‘keeper and Davinson Sanchez during his country’s 2-1 win over Colombia.

It was later confirmed on the club’s website that our No.1 had been sent home and would take no further part in the international break.

The Brazilian then took to Instagram to provide a health update, in which he wrote: “Hey guys, just to let you know I’m fine! Just have to follow the protocols! Thanks for the messages”.

The return to domestic action though, saw no place on the bench against Everton nor at Craven Cottage – despite the 32-year-old being spotted in training.

With 16 days coming between the head injury against Colombia and the Premier League match in London, worries about the player’s welfare have increased.

However, the ‘Conussion Guidlines’ provided by the FA may well explain this lengthy delay, as they advise that only at day 21 of recovery can a player return to play the game.

Therefore, we should expect to see the former Roma man back on the field against West Ham, with this being 23 days since the initial injury.

Alisson Becker should return against West Ham

It’s strange how this hasn’t been laid out more obviously by the club or anyone else, though it should ease some concerns of a more sinister issue.

We’re lucky to have Caoimhin Kelleher as such an able deputy though and he has always been a safe pair of hands to cover this position.

It does continue to make a mockery of our supposed injury luck, with the best goalkeeper in the world being unavailable for us in 10 matches already this season.

