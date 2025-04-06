What Conor Bradley did on his Liverpool return deserves recognition

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It was a bad day for Liverpool but on a personal level, Conor Bradley would have been delighted to return to action for the first time since our draw at Goodison Park.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold still injured and the Northern Irishman only fit enough for the bench, Curtis Jones once again started at right back and played okay.

In the 67th minute, Arne Slot brought our No.84 onto the pitch and he was in fine form during his cameo in London with some impressive statistics being recorded.

As per SofaScore, the 21-year-old recorded: ‘100% ground dues won, 100% tackles won, four recoveries, two chances created, one assist and 21/26 accurate passes.’



It was a day where our defence was labelled ‘abysmal’ by John Aldridge, though the academy graduate certainly helped improve matters on his return.

Conor Bradley should be proud of his contribution against Fulham

The boyhood Red’s assist for Luis Diaz’s goal showed what he can add to the team going forward and if it wasn’t for tinkering to make the team even more offensive – we may have seen even more from the full back.

It seems clear that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Anfield this summer and so the door is open for someone to come and take his position.

We all know that Conor Bradley has the ability, the only major question mark remains his fitness which seems the be a persistent issue.

The Castlederg-born defender has only started nine games in all competitions this season and come off the bench in 14.

If he wants to be considered the full-time option at right back, then we will need to see a clean bill of health before the end of this campaign.

