Ian Wright backs Fulham to win because of weakness on Liverpool’s bench

Liverpool head to Fulham today in the hope of extending our lead at the top of the table but Ian Wright isn’t confident this will happen.

Speaking on ‘The Overlap’, the former Arsenal striker backed the Londoners to record a 2-1 victory over the Reds and explained his thinking “I’m worried about Liverpool’s bench at the minute.

“With Nunez and things – are they gonna get enough goals?”

It felt like a strange comment to make, with Darwin Nunez getting some unnecessary criticism for no real reason.

Ian Wright is backing Fulham to beat Liverpool on Sunday

With eight games remaining and four victories needed to secure the title, it seems unlikely that Arne Slot will be rotating much at this stage.

Our bench is strong, that’s why we’re top of the league, though it feels like we won’t need to use too many squad players until the trophy is won and then other options can have some minutes.

We are certainly capable of dropping points at Craven Cottage as we’re playing a good team but this feels like a strange way of thinking from the pundit.

Our head coach already put Michael Owen in his place after some stupid comments and it feels like fans, players and coaches are ready to defend our achievements.

Virgil van Dijk had already done the same to the former Manchester United player too, showcasing the togetherness in the dressing room.

Let’s hope that we can all continue to laud our squad for being one of the most convincing victors in the Premier League, since the last time we won the title.

