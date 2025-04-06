‘What a mess!’: Jamie Carragher can’t believe what he saw £160k-a-week Liverpool player do vs Fulham

(Photos by Julian Finney & Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson won’t be the only Liverpool player in need of a long, hard look in the mirror after Fulham humbled their opponents on Saturday.

Nonetheless, the Scotland international played a starring role in what was perhaps the visitors’ most hapless first-half Premier League display in the 2024/25 season.

The Merseysiders conceded three goals in just shy of a quarter of an hour, with the Reds left-back directly contributing to Alex Iwobi’s lead-establishing goal.

Robertson (on a reported £160k-a-week, according to Capology) inexplicably played a lofted ball across the pitch in Liverpool’s third, despite heavy Fulham traffic.

Fulham will take that gift from Andy Robertson 🎁 Alex Iwobi with the finish 🕺 pic.twitter.com/63WWFlMGD3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 6, 2025

Jamie Carragher couldn’t believe Andy Robertson error

Jamie Carragher was, quite understandably, almost at a loss for words to explain the Scot’s error.

“What a mess! It is such a poor pass from a player of Robertson’s quality,” the former Red told Sky Sports.

“He then doesn’t make the header and it hits him on the way in.”

Even bearing in mind the former Hull City defender’s mixed form this term, we’re struggling to understand what was going through his mind inviting danger with such a pass.

We do agree with Arne Slot that this was one of several ‘one-off’ errors that we’re unlikely (we hope) to see again anytime soon.

To put it simply, we can’t afford a repeat of this come West Ham’s trip to Anfield next Sunday – and we don’t expect it.

Liverpool need to look to the future

Whilst there’s more than a case to be made for keeping Andy Robertson in the squad for the foreseeable future, we just can’t see a world in which Arne Slot opts to keep the 31-year-old as his first-choice.

Amid ongoing, and what seem to be pretty reliable, links to Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, it seems Liverpool are already looking toward the future.

To be absolutely clear, we don’t want our No.26 going anywhere this summer, and we suspect it will be Kostas Tsimikas of our senior left-back options set to be culled this summer.

Ultimately, however, the evidence of the 2024/25 season makes clear we need to seriously consider some ruthless decisions in the summer to build on a likely Premier League title-winning campaign.

Unfortunately, that may very well mean a few fan-favourites will pay the price in the name of progress.

