‘Non-existent’: 6/10 Liverpool player dropped off even worse than Robertson with Fulham no-show

(Photos by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It would be disingenuous of commentators to go in too hard with any criticism of Mo Salah in the second half of Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge.

A challenge, one might add, that has been significantly led by his 44 league goal contributions (27 goals and 17 assists) in the 2024/25 season.

That said, there can be no questioning the fact the No.11 has posted another poor showing following the end of the international break.

Indeed, the Reds needed both Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz to give Arne Slot’s men a chance to secure a share of the spoils against Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

Mo Salah continues to struggle

Much will be made of some truly woeful displays in the backline, which led Roy Keane to label this display the performance of a ‘mid-table team’.

Andy Robertson, substituted in the second half, finished his involvement in the game with a 6/10 rating from Sofascore – the lowest on the pitch.

The stats platform was a little kinder by comparison to Salah, offering the Egyptian international a 6.2/10 score for his display in the English capital. Certainly far more kind than WhoScored’s take on the right winger’s latest outing.

Mohamed Salah vs Fulham: ◎ 1 – Shot

◎ 2 – Key passes

◎ 0 – Dribbles

◎ 4 – Turnovers

◎ 2 – Dispossessed

◎ 6.00 – WS Rating Today marked Salah's worst rated performance in the Premier League this season. 📉#FULLIV pic.twitter.com/WMUoWc9lYW — WhoScored (@WhoScored) April 6, 2025

Ultimately, however, we have to be at least a little bit concerned by the 32-year-old’s notable drop-off in form in recent weeks.

We’re certainly getting a little sick of hearing about opposition defenders utterly nullifying arguably the Premier League’s standout star this season.

“Calvin Bassey has been all over Mo Salah and Salah can’t handle it,” Clinton Morrison reported on BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

“He’s been too strong, got in front of him and has been non-existent. He has had a few flashes in the second half but nowhere near his level.”

What do the stats say about the Liverpool forward?

54 goal contributions in 45 games (across all competitions) make it uber-difficult for us to criticise the former Roma hitman.

Mo Salah has broken record after record, once again, this season and only further entrenched his status as a bona fide Premier League and Liverpool legend.

However, with his last goal coming in early March (against Southampton), we’ve since found ourselves looking a little short of ideas (and dare we say toothless?) in the frontline.

Game Mo Salah’s goal contributions Southampton 2 PSG (H) 0 Newcastle (Carabao Cup final) 0 Everton (H) 0 Fulham (A) 0

Perhaps a slightly harsh assessment given that we’ve just witnessed Luis Diaz contribute a goal against Fulham, whilst it was Diogo Jota who scored the decider in the Merseyside derby in the midweek.

