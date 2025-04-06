What happened last time Liverpool conceded three first half goals as Fulham shock the Reds

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans were enjoying the London sun when Alexis Mac Allister fired us into the lead against Fulham though the scoreline was soon flipped on its head.

By the sound of the halftime whistle, we were 3-1 down and left scratching our heads as to how this happened so quickly.

Taking to X, Opta reported: ‘Liverpool have conceded three goals in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time since their 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa in October 2020 (1-4 at HT), and the first time ever after having scored the opening goal of a match in the competition.’

It’s certainly not a great game to be reminded of but at least shows how rare it is for us to be in this position.

As we looked to complete a full season of away games in the Premier League without defeat, this was certainly against the script but allowed Arne Slot a chance to turn it around in the second 45.

Liverpool fans won’t believe what happened at Craven Cottage

As we seem destined to win the league, it does feel a matter of when and not if we will be securing our fate as champions – yet the games won’t be any easier.

Fulham picked up on our defensive frailties and showcased why Ian Wright backed them for victory against us on Sunday afternoon.

However, we’ve shown all season why we’re the best side in the division and every setback is just a chance for a comeback and the players within the dressing room are the only ones who can turn this around.

3 – Liverpool have conceded three goals in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time since their 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa in October 2020 (1-4 at HT), and the first time ever after having scored the opening goal of a match in the competition. Lackadaisical. pic.twitter.com/jxcGMtdzXr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 6, 2025

