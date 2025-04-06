Luis Diaz’s late effort not enough to halt first away loss in the league for Liverpool

Pictures via ViaPlay

Liverpool fans are aware that it’s a matter of time until we win the Premier League, though a loss to Fulham was not what we expected – even when Luis Diaz scored.

With just under 20 minutes remaining of the game, our No.7 latched onto a great pass from Conor Bradley which followed some lovely teamwork.

Taking a touch first, the Colombian then poked the ball past the onrushing ‘keeper and renewed hope of a comeback at Craven Cottage.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be and at the 15th time of asking we have now lost our first Premier League away game of the season – though it wasn’t through a lack of effort.

Liverpool have lost our first away game in the Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister’s brilliant first half effort made it seem that we had the perfect start in London, though things went wrong quite quickly.

By half time, we had conceded three goals in the first half for the first time since 2020 and had a lot of work to do in order to turn it round.

Positive substitutions and increased tempo certainly helped, with the goal from our winger showcasing some of our best periods of play in the second half.

However, we couldn’t find the back of the net again and will be left ruing some missed chances and a peroid of poor defensive choices.

Nevertheless, we are set up to go on and deliver title-winning dreams and that will now have to resume against West Ham next week.

You can watch Diaz’s goal courtesy of ViaPlay (via @cherrie71153 on X):

