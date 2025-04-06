Marco Silva drops Liverpool Premier League title claim instantly after Fulham humbling

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Marco Silva is under no illusions as far as Liverpool’s Premier League title credentials are concerned.

To then say that Fulham’s 3-2 win over the Merseysiders in London on Sunday afternoon was impressive would be selling them short.

The Cottagers were, on the balance of proceedings, the far more deserving side of the three points on the table.

Liverpool, for their part, will surely only see this as an unfortunate stumble in an otherwise well-measured, steady jog towards the finish line in what has otherwise been an impressive 2024/25 season.

Just as long as fans aren’t forced to bear witness to another ‘mid-table’-esque display in a week’s time.

Marco Silva knows Liverpool will be Premier League champions

Marco Silva more than hinted that he expects Liverpool to be crowned Premier League champions this season.

What was far more remarkable, however, was the fact the former Everton head coach was unwilling to welcome too much praise for his Fulham side’s latest major league scalp.

“I can’t rate this higher than some of the other big results we’ve had,” the Fulham boss was quoted by Sky Sports.

“Maybe it looks a bit bigger because Liverpool haven’t lost an away game, and we know what will happen with them this season.”

We’ll leave it to the 47-year-old to determine which of his side’s results this term were the most praiseworthy.

However, we’d like to step forward and offer our congratulations to the Londoners for what was a sensational home display and further evidence of the club’s stellar rise under Silva.

Hope for Arsenal?

With the greatest of respect to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side – forget about it.

An 11-point lead with seven games to go should (should very much being the operative word) mean this title race is done and dusted.

That all said, it would do all our nerves the world of good to see Liverpool record a convincing home win against West Ham United in a week’s time.

Even more so if some of our under-performing stars, Mo Salah included, could showcase a marked upturn following a poor run of games.

It’s just a pity we couldn’t make it 14 points clear and further demoralise our competitors this weekend!

