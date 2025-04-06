‘Magnificent’: 37-touch Liverpool player had pundits purring with ‘outstanding’ first half display v Fulham

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arne Slot will have had few complaints over how the first 25 minutes of action transpired at Craven Cottage.

The visitors were somewhat fortunate to take first blood in London despite struggling to gain a foothold against Fulham.

Inevitably, however, as has been the case for much of the 2024/25 league campaign, the Merseysiders dug deep to produce a moment of sensational quality.

It was Alexis Mac Allister’s turn to break the deadlock with a truly sensational long-range strike to cap off a powerful push through the midfield.

Ryan Sessegnon equalised within the box to capitalise on the Cottagers’ run of momentum.

Alexis Mac Allister wows pundits with Fulham goal

Take absolutely nothing away from our No.10’s world-class strike from range. Against the run of play as it seemed, it was still a perfectly worthy effort to break the deadlock.

Paul Gorst described the moment as ‘magnificent’ on X (formerly Twitter) as the Argentine international registered his fourth Premier League goal of the season (and 10th goal contribution in all competitions).

Magnificent from Mac Allister, who wins it back in midfield before holding off Berge and smashing one in from about 20 yards. Liverpool lead 1-0. https://t.co/3mcjHytkmv — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 6, 2025

Clinton Morrison was in agreement, applauding what was a ‘fantastic’ strike and show of strength to shrug off pressure in the middle of the park.

“It is an outstanding goal from Alexis Mac Allister. He is not the biggest player but he shrugs off Sander Berge and then Calvin Bassey has to come out and close him down,” the former striker spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

“Take nothing away from the strike, it is fantastic. He cuts across the ball and he gives Bernd Leno absolutely no chance.”

Liverpool’s best midfielder in the Premier League

The stats would certainly support the view that Alexis Mac Allister has been our top-performing midfielder in the Premier League this term.

That feels a little harsh on Ryan Gravenberch, in particular, given the Dutch international made a strong case to be named Liverpool’s player of the season with his performances in the first half of the campaign.

Sofascore, however, placed his Argentine teammate ahead in the pecking order with an average rating of 7.2/10.

Player Average Premier League rating Alexis Mac Allister 7.2/10 Dominik Szoboszlai 7.19/10 Ryan Gravenberch 7.11/10

It’s pretty close between our starting midfield three, it has to be said. Ultimately, we’re incredibly fortunate to be able to call upon such quality after what now looks to have been a superb summer of business in 2023.

What do the stats say about Mac Allister’s Fulham game?

The numbers dipped a little after the former Brighton midfielder’s opening goal but the footballer remains our strongest performer on the pitch.

Sofascore recorded 37 touches, 3/6 duels (ground and air) won, and a 72% pass success rate (18/25) – with the player earning a 6.9/10 score for his first 45 efforts.

