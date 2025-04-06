‘My goodness’: Roy Keane makes devastating seven-word Liverpool claim immediately after horror Fulham show

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Roy Keane will have surely taken some pleasure in dissecting what has been an atrocious first-half of football from Liverpool in London.

The Merseysiders secured the opening goal in the Premier League contest with Fulham thanks to Alexis Mac Allister’s sensational 20-yard goal.

However, the Cottagers quickly regrouped and cut Arne Slot’s would-be champion team with three goals in the space of 14 minutes.

A defeat on Sunday afternoon would hardly be catastrophic for Liverpool’s title hopes – indeed, one should only expect a delay in the inevitable – but it’s hardly a performance befitting of title-winners.

Roy Keane savages Liverpool’s poor Fulham performance

Roy Keane eviscerated the Reds in his analysis of the first 45 minutes of action at Craven Cottage.

The former Manchester United favourite described us (and quite rightly so) as a ‘mid-table team’, whilst sparing us his exact thoughts on the state of our backline.

“Liverpool have looked like a mid-table team,” the Irishman spoke on Sky Sports’ coverage.

“Liverpool defensively, my goodness…”

Who can blame him? Ibrahima Konate was fortunate to not be punished for one early mishap in the opening stages of the tie, whilst Andy Robertson directly contributed to Fulham’s second goal with a bizarre sideways pass in our third.

To be clear: Liverpool haven’t been unfortunate; Marco Silva’s men have had the far greater share of momentum from the first half and have been cutthroat with the chances we’ve freely given them.

We can make excuses for Curtis Jones, who is ultimately playing out of position at right-back, but the less said about our Scottish left-back and Konate the better!

Liverpool’s fullbacks have been appalling in London

Sofascore awarded both Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson with 5.7/10 ratings (with 55 minutes gone in the tie), after both contributed errors leading to a goal in the first half.

If anything, we’d feel inclined to argue those scores should be even lower after truly abject showings from the pair.

Our young English midfielder, at least, will eventually be returned to the middle of the park.

Robertson’s latest display, however, will only further entrench the view for Arne Slot that he can’t be relied upon as our first-choice option at left-back going into the 2024/25 season.

