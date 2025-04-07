Arne Slot confirms Alisson Becker’s absence and expected comeback

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker has been missing from Liverpool action since the end of the international break and we’ve finally been handed a more tangible update.

Speaking with the BBC (via liverpoolfc.com), Arne Slot provided an update on the stopper: “Yes, he did [not pass the concussion protocol].

“There’s a week to go [until the next match] so that gives us a bit of time.

“But you know as Liverpool we always follow the protocol in moments like this when it’s a concussion. If you haven’t ticked all the boxes, he can’t be in goal.

“He wants it a lot but the protocol is the protocol.”

When the 32-year-old was spotted in training before the Merseyside derby, many expected a return was imminent but we’re still waiting for a comeback.

The FA concussion protocol advises 21 days between a head injury and returning to action, with the West Ham game being on day 23 of recovery – this seems like a safe time to return.

Alisson Becker should be back soon for Liverpool

With Caoimhin Kelleher conceding three goals with three shots on target at Craven Cottage, it seems like he may have now played his last game for the Reds.

The Irishman has proven to be a fine understudy for our No.1 but with the imminent arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili, it feels like his days are numbered.

The Brazilian has played 60 matches in the past two seasons, of a possible 107, meaning that whoever is set to be back-up to the best in the business in the next campaign – is set for plenty of game time.

