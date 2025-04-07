Arne Slot explains what went wrong with Liverpool’s first half performance against Fulham

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will still be reeling after losing against Fulham this weekend and Arne Slot has tried to explain what went wrong for the Reds.

Speaking with the press after the game, our head coach said (via liverpoolfc.com): “I think especially 15 minutes of the first half.

“I saw also parts before we conceded or before we conceded the second one [that were] normal parts for us.

“I saw some very good build-up situations, the way we positioned ourselves.

“So, it wasn’t 45 minutes of disaster but the errors we made I think are something we are not used to, and that’s something different than playing poorly, in my opinion.”

It was a few minutes of madness where our defence shot ourselves in the foot, leading to John Aldridge labeling the performance as ‘abysmal’.

However, there were plenty of reasons to remain positive and that’s clearly what our boss is doing at this stage,

There’s no need for major criticism of Liverpool at this stage

With Keith Hackett saying that we were also lucky to not have two penalties given against us, it could have been a worse first half.

The Reds bounced back though and we only had three shots on target against us in the whole game, demonstrating that we were far from dominated by Marco Silva’s side.

It’s never great to lose but doing so in a way which showed some character in fighting back and still having an 11-point gap over Arsenal – means there’s no reason for major criticism at this stage.

Let’s just make sure we beat West Ham now this weekend!

