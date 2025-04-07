Arne Slot’s message to Liverpool players at full time was telling after Fulham loss

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are still a bit in shock after seeing us lose our first away game in the league this season and Arne Slot needed to rally his troops at full time.

Speaking with the press after the game, our head coach shared what he said to his players after the game (via liverpoolfc.com):

“The message was I mainly told them they showed great character in the second half but not for the first time this season we had a difficult first half.

“It didn’t happen a lot, but I can come up with Southampton at home, for example, where we played quite poorly.

“Normally we are able to make up for that because of the mentality of the team, how fit they are, the subs we can bring [on]. Today it wasn’t enough and now we have a whole week to prepare for West Ham.

“Everybody needs to be aware – and they are, so actually I didn’t even need to tell them – that the only way we can win a game of football is by hard work, 90 minutes [of] constant effort. “Because I’ve said it a few times now, we are not the team that are leading at half-time with 3-0 or 4-0 with three, four or five acts of brilliance. “It is hard work every time we won a game of football this season, except for two or three games.”

It’s a fair point to make that, as much as we have been the best team in the division, it’s always been through hard work until the final whistle.

Arne Slot is remaining calm after a second loss of the season

It’s clear that the Dutchman won’t be going as over the top as some, with John Aldridge criticising the team for an ‘abysmal’ performance.

Instead, the 46-year-old has taken the line of thinking more similar to Gary Neville – who noted that we had an off day in a great season.

With an 11-point gap between us and Arsenal, there’s no need to panic but we also will be very aware that another win needs to follow against West Ham on Sunday.

